TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1258 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
...Adverse Marine Conditions Continue into Tuesday...
.Increasing winds and building seas are expected today and
tonight as high pressure builds into the region. A Small Craft
Advisory is in effect for the Gulf of Mexico waters from 0 to
60 nautical miles offshore.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast at 15 to 25 knots.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet nearshore and 8 to 11 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast at 15 to 25 knots.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet nearshore and 8 to 11 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast at 15 to 25 knots.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet nearshore and 8 to 11 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast at 15 to 25 knots.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet nearshore and 8 to 11 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather