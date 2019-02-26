TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 26, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
713 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
...Small Craft Advisory in Effect...
.moderate east winds and elevated seas will continue this
evening, but are expected to slowly fall after midnight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until midnight CST
tonight.
* WINDS...East 15 to 25 knots.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until midnight CST
tonight.
* WINDS...East 15 to 25 knots.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until midnight CST
tonight.
* WINDS...East 15 to 25 knots.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until midnight CST
tonight.
* WINDS...East 15 to 25 knots.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather