TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

413 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...Hazardous Marine Conditions Continue Today Across Gulf Waters...

.Strong winds and rough seas are expected to persist across the

Lower Texas Gulf Waters through today and perhaps beyond due to a

strong pressure gradient between a coastal trough and high

pressure centered across the Red River Valley.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...North at 20 to 25 knots.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet nearshore, and 7 to 10 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

