TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

425 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...Threat of Dense Fog with Strong Winds and Rough Seas Exists...

.An intense pressure gradient in advance of a cold front will

produce strong winds and rough seas along the Lower Texas Coast

today through Wednesday night. Small Craft Advisories have been

issued. Additionally, warm and moist winds passing over the

cooler nearshore waters will produce a threat of dense fog for

the Laguna Madre and Gulf of Mexico from 0 to 20 nautical miles

offshore today through tonight.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 1 PM this

afternoon to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast to south at 20 to 25 knots.

* Bay conditions...Rough bay waters.

* Visibility...1 nautical mile or less.

* IMPACTS...More hazardous navigating due to increased winds and

reduced visibilities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Others should blow their horn

frequently to alert others in the area to their location.

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM

CDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast to south at 20 to 25 knots.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

* Visibility...1 nautical mile or less.

* IMPACTS...More hazardous navigating due to increased winds,

higher seas, and reduced visibilities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Others should blow their horn

frequently to alert others in the area to their location.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

