TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
412 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...Strong Winds and Hazardous Seas expected this morning...
.As intense low pressure builds into the Southern Plains and a
cold front approaches South Texas, strong southerly winds will
continue throughout this morning across both the Bay and Gulf
waters. Rough seas and strong southerly winds are expected
through this morning and into this afternoon across the Gulf
waters. The conditions across the Laguna Madre may improve later
this morning allowing for the winds and bay conditions to fall
below Small Craft Advisory levels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WINDS...Southeast to south at 20 to 25 knots frequent gusts to
30 knots.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM
CDT THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WINDS...Southeast to south at 20 to 25 knots frequent gusts to
to 30 knots.
* Bay Conditions...Rough bay waters.
* IMPACTS...More hazardous navigating due to increased winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
