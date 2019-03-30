TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
415 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
...STRONG NORTH WIND AND HAZARDOUS SEAS THIS EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.A strong cold front will move across the bays and coastal waters
this evening with a strong northerly flow and building seas
developing in its wake. Hazardous wind and seas will persist
through Sunday evening. Occasional gusts to gale force will be
possible this evening through Sunday morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM CDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to
10 PM CDT Sunday.
* WINDS...Shifting north and increasing to 25 to 30 knots this
evening. Occasional gusts to around 34 knots possible.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bays becoming rough. Nearshore seas building to 5
to 8 feet with occasional seas up to 10 feet. Offshore seas
building to 8 to 10 feet with occasional seas up to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather