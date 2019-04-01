TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
347 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019
...Hazardous Marine Conditions Improve...
.With diminished winds across offshore Gulf of Mexico waters
overnight, seas have subsided below advisory criteria. Coastal low
pressure and gusty afternoon winds keep potentially hazardous
conditions across all adjacent waters of the lower Texas coast
today. Small craft should exercise caution late this morning
through this afternoon, especially. Conditions will further
improve this evening through tonight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Seas have subsided below advisory criteria and the Small Craft
Advisory will be allowed to expire. Winds this afternoon are
expected to become gusty across all coastal waters and small craft
should exercise caution.
