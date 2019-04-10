TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...Hazardous Boating Conditions For Mariners...

.An enhanced pressure gradient courtesy of the approach of a cold

front will produce strong winds and rough seas along the Lower

Texas Coast today and until Thursday morning. The passage of the

front will lead to lighter winds and lower seas and the end of the

Small Craft Advisories at that time.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS

MORNING TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 9 AM this

morning to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* WINDS...South at 20 to 25 knots.

* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough bay waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 8 AM

CDT Thursday.

* WINDS...South at 15 to 25 knots.

* SEAS...Building to 6 to 8 feet nearshore and 7 to 9 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather