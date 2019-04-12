TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
412 PM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...COLD FRONT TO BRING STRONG WINDS TO THE COASTAL WATERS SATURDAY
INTO SUNDAY...
.An area of low pressure and an associated cold front will
approach and move through the area Saturday. Southerly wnds over
the coastal waters will increase in advance of the front beginning
early Saturday morning and continuing through much of the day.
Behind the front, winds will turn out of the north but remain
strong through Sunday. Wave heights of 8 to 10 feet can be
expected across the outer coastal waters and 5 to 7 feet over the
nearshore waters.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Sunday.
* WINDS...20 to 30 knots gusting to 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...8 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
