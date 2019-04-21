TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
331 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
...MODERATE TO STRONG ONSHORE FLOW WILL DEVELOP ACROSS THE
SOUTHERN BAYS AND NEARSHORE WATERS TODAY...
.A low level jet will develop this morning in response to a
strengthening low pressure system across the Plains. This will
result in a moderate to strong onshore flow today, mainly across
the bays and waterways as well as the nearshore waters south of
Port Aransas. Winds will taper off shortly after sunset.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to
9 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bays choppy to occasionally rough. Seas 4 to 5 feet
with occasional seas up to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
