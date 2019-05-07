TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
330 PM CDT Tue May 7 2019
...MODERATE TO STRONG ONSHORE FLOW WILL DEVELOP TONIGHT...
.Deepening low pressure across West Texas will result in a
moderate to strong southeast flow over the offshore waters
tonight through early Wednesday Morning. Winds are expected to
decrease to caution levels on Wednesday as the gradient relaxes
some.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to
10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
_____
