TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1046 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...A SHOWER OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Calcasieu Lake...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Sabine Lake...

At 1045 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a outflow from collapsed

showers, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots or higher.

The area affected is along the coast of Jefferson County and Cameron

Parish.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2986 9324 2976 9334 2975 9304 2977 9306

2960 9268 2924 9427 2955 9439 2968 9399

2989 9391 2988 9393 2998 9378 2997 9376

2980 9390 2969 9383 2976 9335 2986 9344

2985 9335 3005 9333 3005 9329

