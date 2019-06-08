TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 100 AM CDT.

* At 1129 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 nm southwest of East Cameron 71 to West Cameron

368 to near High Island A100, moving southeast at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

High Island A33, East Cameron Ec122, Vermilion 119, Vermilion 149,

Vermilion 148, East Cameron 109, West Cameron 248, Vermilion 200,

West Cameron 269, West Cameron 368, West Cameron 398, High Island

A100, East Cameron 157, West Cameron 342, East Cameron 222, High

Island A201, Vermilion 164, West Cameron Wc284, East Cameron 195

and Vermilion 161.

_____

