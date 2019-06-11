TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1255 PM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

At 1254 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,

capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This

thunderstorm was located 16 nm north of Port Mansfield. The

thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30

knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine

warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the

nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before

the storm arrives.

LAT...LON 2685 9757 2684 9756 2691 9754 2698 9757

2699 9747 2697 9747 2700 9739 2690 9739

2690 9737 2682 9739 2676 9734 2676 9735

2659 9729 2670 9734 2670 9735 2659 9730

2659 9744 2675 9747 2685 9758

