TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

105 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

...Gusty Southerly Winds Will Continue Overnight..

.Surface high pressure will continue to build over the Gulf of

Mexico, while a trough of low pressure strengthens in west Texas.

Southerly winds will remain elevated through the overnight and

into early Sunday, especially across the Gulf waters.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Gusty South Winds 20 to 25 knots. Higher gusts at times

possible.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet. Occasionally higher offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Gusty South Winds 20 to 25 knots. Higher gusts at times

possible.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet. Occasionally higher offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Gusty South Winds 20 to 25 knots. Higher gusts at times

possible.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet. Occasionally higher offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Gusty South Winds 20 to 25 knots. Higher gusts at times

possible.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet. Occasionally higher offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather