TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

684 FPUS54 KMAF 121910

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

210 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-130945-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

210 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-130945-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

210 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018 /110 PM MDT Mon Mar 12 2018/

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ061>063-068>070-130945-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

210 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ058>060-067-130945-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

210 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-130945-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

210 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-130945-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

210 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ074-080-130945-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Marfa Plateau-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, and Marfa

210 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 37 to 43. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TXZ057-130945-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

210 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018 /110 PM MDT Mon Mar 12 2018/

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

