TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

181 FPUS54 KMAF 171903

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-180930-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-180930-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder, clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-180930-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ063-069-180930-

Glasscock-Upton-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, and Rankin

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ070-180930-

Reagan-

Including the city of Big Lake

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-180930-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder, clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ058-180930-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ075-180930-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ082-180930-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ080-180930-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 45 to 53.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

$$

TXZ057-180930-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018 /103 PM MDT Sat Mar 17 2018/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ SUNDAY

TO 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the west 35 to 55 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

35 to 55 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ074-180930-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 45 to 53.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph increasing to west 30 to 50 mph with gusts

to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 40 to

50 mph with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

$$

TXZ079-180930-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 55 to 61.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ081-180930-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

203 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the mountains...west 10 to 20 mph across the lowlands.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to

the upper 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Across the lowlands, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. In

the mountains, west winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Across the lowlands, west winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to the

lower 80s along the Rio Grande. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to

75 to 81 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the

mountains to the upper 80s along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains

to 87 to 93 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to

the lower 90s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains

to the upper 80s along the Rio Grande.

$$

_____

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast