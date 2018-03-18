TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:03 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
269 FPUS54 KMAF 180856
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-182215-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-182215-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Areas of
blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the
evening. Lows around 40. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ074-182215-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-
Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Strong winds. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph increasing to west 30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 35 to 55 mph with
gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
$$
TXZ067-182215-
Ward-
Including the city of Monahans
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ059-060-182215-
Loving-Winkler-
Including the cities of Mentone and Kermit
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph
with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ075-182215-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 78 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ058-182215-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Strong winds. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 35 to
45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
before midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ063-068-069-182215-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, and Rankin
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph before
midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ070-182215-
Reagan-
Including the city of Big Lake
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas
of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Increasing clouds. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ057-182215-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018 /256 AM MDT Sun Mar 18 2018/
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ MONDAY...
.TODAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the west 35 to 50 mph
with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing
dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 35 to
55 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ082-182215-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast