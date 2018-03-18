TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

269 FPUS54 KMAF 180856

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-182215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-182215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ074-182215-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Strong winds. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph increasing to west 30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 35 to 55 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

$$

TXZ067-182215-

Ward-

Including the city of Monahans

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-182215-

Loving-Winkler-

Including the cities of Mentone and Kermit

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ075-182215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ058-182215-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Strong winds. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

before midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ063-068-069-182215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, and Rankin

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ070-182215-

Reagan-

Including the city of Big Lake

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Increasing clouds. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ057-182215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018 /256 AM MDT Sun Mar 18 2018/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS

MORNING TO 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ MONDAY...

.TODAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the west 35 to 50 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 35 to

55 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-182215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast