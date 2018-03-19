TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

542 FPUS54 KMAF 190621

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

121 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-200630-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

121 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

36 to 48. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-200630-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

121 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018 /1221 AM MDT Mon Mar 19 2018/

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

29 to 42. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-200630-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

121 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

36 to 49. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ075-200630-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

121 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

38 to 49. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ058-200630-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

121 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

36 to 46. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-200630-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

121 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

36 to 49. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ057-200630-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

121 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018 /1221 AM MDT Mon Mar 19 2018/

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-200630-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

121 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows 40 to 52. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

