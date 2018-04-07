TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:17 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
215 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
Ector-Midland-Crane-Upton-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Crane, McCamey,
and Rankin
215 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ045-046-050-051-080945-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
215 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ047-048-052-053-080945-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
215 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ079-080945-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
215 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ059-060-067-080945-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
215 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ075-080945-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
215 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 85 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ058-080945-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
215 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ063-070-080945-
Glasscock-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City and Big Lake
215 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ057-080945-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
215 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018 /115 PM MDT Sat Apr 7 2018/
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 25 to 35 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ082-080945-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
215 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
