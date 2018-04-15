TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

566 FPUS54 KMAF 150109

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

809 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

Updated sky conditions and winds 1st period...

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061>063-068>070-150915-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

809 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ047-048-051>053-150915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

809 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-150915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

809 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018 /709 PM MDT Sat Apr 14 2018/

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ058>060-067-150915-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

809 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ075-150915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

809 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ082-150915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

809 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ080-150915-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

809 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ074-150915-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

809 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

TXZ057-150915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

809 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018 /709 PM MDT Sat Apr 14 2018/

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

