TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

596 FPUS54 KMAF 150823

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-152130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-152130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-152130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ063-069-070-152130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ058>060-067-068-152130-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ075-152130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20

mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ082-152130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ080-152130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

TXZ057-152130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018 /223 AM MDT Sun Apr 15 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 35 to 55 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 75 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ074-152130-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

TXZ079-152130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ081-152130-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

323 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Across the

lowlands, light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

lower 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. In the mountains,

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Across the lowlands, southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Across the lowlands, southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to

around 90 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to 87 to

93 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to 92 to

98 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains to the upper

80s along the Rio Grande.

