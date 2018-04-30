TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

655 FPUS54 KMAF 301121

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

621 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-302115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

621 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-302115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

621 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018 /521 AM MDT Mon Apr 30 2018/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 53 to 59. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-302115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

621 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ075-302115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

621 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 63. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ058-302115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

621 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-302115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

621 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ057-302115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

621 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018 /521 AM MDT Mon Apr 30 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ082-302115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

621 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

