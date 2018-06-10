TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:08 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
171 FPUS54 KMAF 101901
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
201 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ047-048-051>053-110930-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
201 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-110930-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
201 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018 /101 PM MDT Sun Jun 10 2018/
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ061>063-068>070-110930-
Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,
McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake
201 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ058>060-067-110930-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
201 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ075-110930-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
201 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 90 to 96.
TXZ082-110930-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
201 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ057-110930-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
201 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018 /101 PM MDT Sun Jun 10 2018/
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ074-079>081-110930-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Presidio Valley-Marfa Plateau-
Big Bend Area-
Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, Presidio, Marfa,
Big Bend NP, and Marathon
201 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the
mountains...southeast 10 to 15 mph across the lowlands.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains to around
106 along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. In the mountains,
east winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph after
midnight. Across the lowlands, southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to around 103 along the
Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph in the mountains...southeast 10 to 20 mph across the
lowlands.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
the upper 90s along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to around
100 along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains
to around 101 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 73.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to the upper 90s along the
Rio Grande. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
