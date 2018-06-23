TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

191 FPUS54 KMAF 230744

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-232145-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-232145-

Gaines-

Including the city of Seminole

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ046-050-051-232145-

Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-232145-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-232145-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-068-232145-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ075-232145-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100.

$$

TXZ082-232145-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ080-232145-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

$$

TXZ057-232145-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018 /144 AM MDT Sat Jun 23 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ074-232145-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

$$

TXZ079-232145-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ081-232145-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

244 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains to around

108 along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 78. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to around

106 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds around

10 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 77. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to around

103 along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 100 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to around

100 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to around

101 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to around

102 along the Rio Grande.

$$

