TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018
470 FPUS54 KMAF 040845
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-042115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-042115-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 /245 AM MDT Wed Jul 4 2018/
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ047-048-051>053-042115-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ075-042115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.
TXZ058-042115-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ063-068>070-042115-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ057-042115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 /245 AM MDT Wed Jul 4 2018/
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ082-042115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
