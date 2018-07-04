TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

_____

470 FPUS54 KMAF 040845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-042115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-042115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 /245 AM MDT Wed Jul 4 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-042115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ075-042115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

$$

TXZ058-042115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-042115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ057-042115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 /245 AM MDT Wed Jul 4 2018/

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ082-042115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather