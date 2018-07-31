TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

306 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

306 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

306 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

306 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

306 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

306 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

306 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

306 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

306 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

306 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

306 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s in the

mountains to the mid 90s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s in the

mountains to the upper 90s along the Rio Grande. In the

mountains, southeast winds around 10 mph. Across the lowlands,

light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to around

100 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds around

10 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains

to the upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the upper

90s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

