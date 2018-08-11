TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
_____
370 FPUS54 KMAF 110845
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-112115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with isolated showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-112115-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018 /245 AM MDT Sat Aug 11 2018/
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-112115-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ075-112115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.
$$
TXZ058-112115-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10
mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-112115-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ057-112115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018 /245 AM MDT Sat Aug 11 2018/
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.
$$
TXZ082-112115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
44
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather