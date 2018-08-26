TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018 /236 AM MDT Sun Aug 26 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 64 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 67 to 73. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to around

101 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the mountains...southeast 10 to 15 mph along the Rio

Grande.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to around

105 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds 10 to

15 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 69 to 75. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to around 102 along the Rio

Grande. In the mountains, south winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Across the lowlands, light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to

the upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to around

100 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 100 along the Rio Grande.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

