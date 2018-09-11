TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018 /238 AM MDT Tue Sep 11 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs 79 to 85. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018 /238 AM MDT Tue Sep 11 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

