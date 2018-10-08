TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

624 FPUS54 KMAF 080848

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

348 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-082130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

348 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-082130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

348 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-082130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

348 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-082130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

348 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ058-059-067-082130-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, and Monahans

348 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ060-068-082130-

Winkler-Crane-

Including the cities of Kermit and Crane

348 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-082130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

348 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s to around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-082130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

348 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ074-082130-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

348 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

48 to 54. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ079-082130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

348 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78.

$$

TXZ081-082130-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

348 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

60s in the mountains to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In the

mountains, south winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, light

and variable winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows 56 to 64.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the mid

80s along the Rio Grande. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to

the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to 81 to

87 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the mid

80s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to 79 to

87 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to 74 to

80 along the Rio Grande.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather