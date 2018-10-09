TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

509 FPUS54 KMAF 091944

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

244 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-100945-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

244 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-100945-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

244 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018 /144 PM MDT Tue Oct 9 2018/

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ061>063-068>070-100945-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

244 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ058>060-067-100945-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

244 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ075-100945-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

244 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 61.

TXZ082-100945-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

244 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ057-100945-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

244 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018 /144 PM MDT Tue Oct 9 2018/

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

TXZ074-079>081-100945-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Presidio Valley-Marfa Plateau-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, Presidio, Marfa,

Big Bend NP, and Marathon

244 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. In the mountains, west winds

15 to 25 mph. Across the lowlands, northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to

the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. In the mountains, south

winds 10 to 20 mph. Across the lowlands, east winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the mid

80s along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

mountains...east 10 to 15 mph across the lowlands.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62. South winds 15 to

20 mph in the mountains...east 10 to 15 mph across the lowlands.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to 81 to

89 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to 86 to

92 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to 77 to

83 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to 64 to 72 along the Rio

Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to 61 to

67 along the Rio Grande.

