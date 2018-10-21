TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

064 FPUS54 KMAF 211913

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

213 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-220915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

213 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-220915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

213 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018 /113 PM MDT Sun Oct 21 2018/

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-220915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

213 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance

of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ075-220915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

213 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ058-220915-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

213 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-220915-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

213 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ057-220915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

213 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018 /113 PM MDT Sun Oct 21 2018/

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-220915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

213 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 48 to 54. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

