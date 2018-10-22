TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018
_____
567 FPUS54 KMAF 221904
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
204 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-230915-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
204 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-230915-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
204 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018 /104 PM MDT Mon Oct 22 2018/
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
70.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-230915-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
204 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ075-230915-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
204 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ058-230915-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
204 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-230915-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
204 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ057-230915-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
204 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018 /104 PM MDT Mon Oct 22 2018/
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ082-230915-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
204 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
