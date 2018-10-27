TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

_____

245 FPUS54 KMAF 270737

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

237 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-272115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

237 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-272115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

237 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-272115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

237 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-272115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

237 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-068-272115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

237 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ075-272115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

237 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ082-272115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

237 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ074-272115-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

237 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ079-272115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

237 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

$$

TXZ081-272115-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

237 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the

lower 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Across the lowlands, light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the mountains...light and variable winds across the lowlands.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. In the mountains, light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

Along the Rio Grande, east winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains

to 85 to 91 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to

78 to 84 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains to 73 to

79 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to 69 to

75 along the Rio Grande.

$$

_____

