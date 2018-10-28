TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

653 FPUS54 KMAF 281946

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

246 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-290945-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

246 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-290945-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

246 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018 /146 PM MDT Sun Oct 28 2018/

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ061>063-068>070-290945-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

246 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 59. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 68. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-290945-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

246 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-290945-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

246 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-290945-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

246 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ057-290945-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

246 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018 /146 PM MDT Sun Oct 28 2018/

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

$$

TXZ074-079>081-290945-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Presidio Valley-Marfa Plateau-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, Presidio, Marfa,

Big Bend NP, and Marathon

246 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the mountains...light and variable winds across the lowlands.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the mountains...light and variable winds across

the lowlands.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s in the

mountains to the upper 80s along the Rio Grande. In the

mountains, west winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, light

and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 53 to 61. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the mountains...light and variable winds across

the lowlands.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to

79 to 85 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to

71 to 77 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to 71 to

77 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to

72 to 78 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to 76 to

82 along the Rio Grande.

$$

_____

