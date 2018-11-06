TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

886 FPUS54 KMAF 061954

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

154 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-071030-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

154 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-071030-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

154 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-071030-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

154 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-071030-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

154 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-068-071030-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

154 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ075-071030-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

154 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ082-071030-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

154 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ074-071030-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

154 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ079-071030-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

154 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ081-071030-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

154 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

mountains...light and variable winds across the lowlands.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains to the mid

80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Across the

lowlands, light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the mid 70s along

the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable. Across the lowlands,

light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows 42 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 44 to 49 in the mountains to 54 to 62 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to 62 to 70 along the Rio

Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.VETERANS DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the

mountains to 70 to 76 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to 66 to

72 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to

61 to 67 along the Rio Grande.

$$

