TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-072215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-072215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018 /245 AM MST Wed Nov 7 2018/

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-072215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ075-072215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ058-072215-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ063-068>070-072215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ057-072215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018 /245 AM MST Wed Nov 7 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ082-072215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ258-072215-

Guadalupe Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MST Wed Nov 7 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s near the mountain peaks to

the lower 70s below 5000 feet. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s near the mountain peaks

to around 70 below 5000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Increasing clouds. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 37 to 43. East winds 30 to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s near the mountain peaks to

the upper 40s below 5000 feet. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s near the mountain peaks

to the mid 50s below 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 49 to 55 near the mountain

peaks to the mid 60s below 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 40 near the mountain peaks

to the lower 50s below 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s near the mountain peaks

to the lower 50s below 5000 feet.

