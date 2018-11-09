TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018

_____

159 FPUS54 KMAF 090931

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

331 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-092300-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

331 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, partly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-092300-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

331 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-092300-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

331 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ075-092300-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

331 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ058-092300-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

331 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-092300-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

331 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ057-092300-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

331 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018 /231 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018/

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 41 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ082-092300-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

331 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ258-092300-

Guadalupe Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

231 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s near the mountain peaks to the upper 40s below

5000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s near the mountain peaks to the mid 50s below

5000 feet. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s

near the mountain peaks to the mid 60s below 5000 feet. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 38 near the mountain peaks to the

upper 40s below 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s near the mountain peaks

to the lower 50s below 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s near the

mountain peaks to the upper 50s below 5000 feet.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-092300-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

231 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs 34 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

