TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-122215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-122215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow or

rain. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ051-122215-

Martin-

Including the city of Stanton

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ047-122215-

Borden-

Including the city of Gail

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ048-052-053-122215-

Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ063-069-070-122215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ058>060-067-068-122215-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ075-122215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ082-122215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows 26 to 32. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ080-122215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds around 10

mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ057-122215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018 /158 AM MST Mon Nov 12 2018/

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ074-122215-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ079-122215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ081-122215-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

258 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s in the mountains to the lower 50s

along the Rio Grande. North winds 20 to 30 mph in the mountains...

north 15 to 20 mph across the lowlands.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows 23 to 31. North winds

20 to 30 mph in the mountains...north 15 to 20 mph across the

lowlands.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s in the mountains to the

lower 50s along the Rio Grande. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s in the mountains to

the upper 50s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to the

upper 60s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to 65 to

71 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 in the mountains to

59 to 65 along the Rio Grande.

