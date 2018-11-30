TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 30, 2018

911 FPUS54 KMAF 302008

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-052-053-011130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ051-011130-

Martin-

Including the city of Stanton

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

TXZ045-046-050-011130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ061-062-068-011130-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ063-069-070-011130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ058>060-067-011130-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ075-011130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ082-011130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ080-011130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 61.

TXZ074-011130-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT ABOVE 6000 FEET UNTIL 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder, clear. Lows 36 to 44. Above

6000 feet...West winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

Below 6000 feet...West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Above 6000

feet...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Below 6000

feet...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 57.

TXZ057-011130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018 /108 PM MST Fri Nov 30 2018/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 57.

TXZ081-011130-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE MOUNTAINS UNTIL 4 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to

35 mph in the mountains...west 10 to 20 mph along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the

mountains to the lower 70s along the Rio Grande. West winds 25 to

35 mph in the mountains...west 10 to 20 mph along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the mountains...southwest 10 to 15 mph along the Rio

Grande.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains to the mid 70s

along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Along

the Rio Grande, southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the mountains...northwest 10 to 15 mph along the

Rio Grande.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59 in the mountains to 65 to

71 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to

59 to 67 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s in the

mountains to 58 to 66 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s in the

mountains to 65 to 71 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 58 in the mountains to 64 to 70 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ079-011130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

208 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 67.

NMZ029-033-034-011130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

108 PM MST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

