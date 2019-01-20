TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

956 FPUS54 KMAF 200927

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

327 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-202230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

327 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-202230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

327 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-202230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

327 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-202230-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

327 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-068-202230-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

327 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ075-202230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

327 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ082-202230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

327 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ074-202230-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

327 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

$$

TXZ079-202230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

327 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ081-202230-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

327 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains to around

70 along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio

Grande.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower

70s in the mountains to the lower 80s along the Rio Grande.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the mountains...southwest 10 to 15 mph along the

Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains

to the upper 60s along the Rio Grande. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s in the mountains to

the upper 50s along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to 59 to

65 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande.

$$

