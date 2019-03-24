TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019

150 FPUS54 KMAF 240752

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-242115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-242115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019 /152 AM MDT Sun Mar 24 2019/

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ061>063-068>070-242115-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ058>060-067-242115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ075-242115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ082-242115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ057-242115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019 /152 AM MDT Sun Mar 24 2019/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

TXZ074-079>081-242115-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Presidio Valley-Marfa Plateau-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, Presidio, Marfa,

Big Bend NP, and Marathon

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Across

the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the mountains...north around 10 mph across the lowlands.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s in the

mountains to the upper 80s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph in the mountains...northeast 10 to 15 mph along the

Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. In the mountains,

east winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Across the lowlands, east winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the lower 80s along

the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the mountains...

east 10 to 20 mph across the lowlands.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s in the

mountains to 84 to 92 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains

to 89 to 95 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to 88 to

94 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains to 76 to

84 along the Rio Grande.

