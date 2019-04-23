TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019

636 FPUS54 KMAF 230841

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-232115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

241 AM MDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 44 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-232115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-232115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ061>063-232115-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ068>070-232115-

Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ059-060-067-232115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ075-232115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ082-232115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-232115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ273-232115-

Eastern Culberson County-

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ271-232115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

241 AM MDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

TXZ270-232115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

241 AM MDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

TXZ272-232115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TXZ278-232115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ277-232115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TXZ276-232115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 47 to 53. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 56 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-232115-

Chinati Mountains-

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-232115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 53 to 59. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93.

TXZ282-232115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to the upper 80s along

the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming northeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the upper 70s along

the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Along the Rio

Grande, northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. In the

mountains, southwest winds around 10 mph after midnight. Winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Along the Rio Grande,

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the

mountains to the lower 90s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 in the mountains to 89 to

95 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93 in the mountains to 96 to

102 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 96 in the mountains to 98 to

104 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93 in the mountains to 96 to

102 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-232115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

TXZ281-232115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows 52 to 58. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

