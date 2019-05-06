TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019

085 FPUS54 KMAF 060830

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-062130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-062130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019 /230 AM MDT Mon May 6 2019/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

53 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-062130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ278-062130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ277-062130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 76.

TXZ281-282-062130-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s in the mountains to the lower 90s along the Rio Grande.

Light and variable winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. In the mountains, east winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Along the Rio Grande, east winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s in the mountains to the mid 90s along the Rio Grande. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

the lower 90s along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 86 in the mountains to 87 to 95 along

the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 75 in the mountains to 77 to 87 along

the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 81 in the mountains to 83 to 91 along

the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 83 in the mountains to 85 to 93 along

the Rio Grande.

TXZ276-279-062130-

Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows 51 to 63.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

50 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

TXZ275-280-062130-

Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-062130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ075-062130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ274-062130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west 15

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

west around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ063-068>070-062130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ272-273-062130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-

Including the city of Van Horn

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ082-062130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

330 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ271-062130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

230 AM MDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72.

TXZ270-062130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

230 AM MDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

