TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019
_____
148 FPUS54 KMAF 140844
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
NMZ029-033-034-142145-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
244 AM MDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-142145-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-142145-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ061>063-142145-
Ector-Midland-Glasscock-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ068>070-142145-
Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 87 to
93.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-142145-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ075-142145-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15
mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ082-142145-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ274-142145-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ273-142145-
Eastern Culberson County-
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ271-142145-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
244 AM MDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs 78 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs 82 to 88.
$$
TXZ270-142145-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
244 AM MDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs 68 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 62 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs 71 to 77.
$$
TXZ272-142145-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 87 to
93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 90 to
96.
$$
TXZ278-142145-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ277-142145-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to
89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 81 to 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
$$
TXZ276-142145-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ275-142145-
Chinati Mountains-
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ279-142145-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. East winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 88 to 94.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 91 to
99.
$$
TXZ282-142145-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the
lower 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds
10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to
the mid 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96 in the mountains to 98 to
106 along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 in the mountains to 93 to
99 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93 in the mountains to 96 to
102 along the Rio Grande.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 90 to
98 in the mountains to 101 to 107 along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ280-142145-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 87 to
93.
$$
TXZ281-142145-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
344 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
_____
