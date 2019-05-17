TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019
_____
416 FPUS54 KMAF 170854
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
NMZ029-033-034-172130-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
254 AM MDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-172130-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-172130-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,
and tornadoes. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10
to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ061>063-172130-
Ector-Midland-Glasscock-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,
and tornadoes. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15
to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ068>070-172130-
Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,
and tornadoes. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-172130-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ075-172130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ082-172130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ274-172130-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ273-172130-
Eastern Culberson County-
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ271-172130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
254 AM MDT Fri May 17 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
MDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
25 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
30 to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 79 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.
$$
TXZ270-172130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
254 AM MDT Fri May 17 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
MDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
25 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
30 to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs 62 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 69 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.
$$
TXZ272-172130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
$$
TXZ278-172130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ277-172130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
76 to 82.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
$$
TXZ276-172130-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ275-172130-
Chinati Mountains-
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ279-172130-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows 59 to 65.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 56 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
83 to 91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.
$$
TXZ282-172130-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs
around 90 in the mountains to around 100 along the Rio Grande.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the mountains...southwest 10 to
15 mph along the Rio Grande.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the
mid 90s along the Rio Grande. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
mountains...west 10 to 20 mph along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. In the
mountains, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Along the Rio Grande, north winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to
around 100 along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98 in the mountains to 100 to
108 along the Rio Grande.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 in the mountains to 92 to
100 along the Rio Grande.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95 in the mountains to 98 to
104 along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94 in the mountains to 95 to
103 along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ280-172130-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
$$
TXZ281-172130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
354 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
