TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

_____

006 FPUS54 KMAF 230921

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-232115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-232115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019 /321 AM MDT Thu May 23 2019/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Lows 58 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-232115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ278-232115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 66. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ277-232115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 61. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

$$

TXZ281-282-232115-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to around

102 along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to around

100 along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90 in the mountains to around

101 along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 94 in the mountains to 95 to 103 along

the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96 in the mountains to 99 to

105 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95 in the mountains to 97 to

103 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94 in the mountains to 96 to

102 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ276-279-232115-

Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

TXZ275-280-232115-

Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 63. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the east 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-232115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ075-232115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ274-232115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-232115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ272-273-232115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-

Including the city of Van Horn

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ082-232115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

421 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ271-232115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

321 AM MDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

TXZ270-232115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

321 AM MDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather