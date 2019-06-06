TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

198 FPUS54 KMAF 061918

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-071015-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-071015-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-071015-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-071015-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

118 PM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ270-071015-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

118 PM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 70 to 78.

$$

TXZ271-071015-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

118 PM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 80 to 86.

$$

TXZ272-071015-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

TXZ273-071015-

Eastern Culberson County-

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ274-071015-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ075-071015-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ082-071015-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ278-071015-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

$$

TXZ277-071015-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.

$$

TXZ276-071015-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ275-071015-

Chinati Mountains-

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ279-071015-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 97 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

$$

TXZ282-071015-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to around

103 along the Rio Grande. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s in the

mountains to around 107 along the Rio Grande. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. In the

mountains, southeast winds around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande,

southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 102 in the mountains to

around 107 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 87 in the mountains to

89 to 97 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 86 in

the mountains to 89 to 97 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 90 in the mountains to 92 to

100 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 in the mountains to 92 to

100 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-071015-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

$$

TXZ281-071015-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

218 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

