TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019

183 FPUS54 KMAF 250850

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-252200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-252200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-252200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-252200-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

250 AM MDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ270-252200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

250 AM MDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

TXZ271-252200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

250 AM MDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

TXZ272-252200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 90 to 96.

TXZ273-252200-

Eastern Culberson County-

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ274-252200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ075-252200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

TXZ082-252200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ278-252200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.

TXZ277-252200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ276-252200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 61 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ275-252200-

Chinati Mountains-

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 61 to 67. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ279-252200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 63 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

TXZ282-252200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to

around 102 along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. In the mountains,

east winds 10 to 20 mph. Along the Rio Grande, east winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the

mountains to around 100 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 in the mountains to 95 to

101 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 in the mountains to 94 to

100 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 in the mountains to 93 to

99 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 in the mountains to 94 to

100 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-252200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TXZ281-252200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

350 AM CDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

